Baku doesn't exclude possible new meeting of Azerbaijani and Armenian FMs

The Azerbaijani government doesn't exclude possibility of new meeting between Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and his Armenian counterpart Ararat Mirzoyan, spokesperson for Azerbaijan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs Leyla Abdullayeva said on October 7.

"We consider it useful to discuss the issues of normalizing relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia in the post-conflict period. Earlier a meeting of the foreign ministers of the two countries took place, and we don’t exclude the possibility of holding such meetings in the future," Abdullayeva noted.

The Azerbaijani side has repeatedly stated that at the present stage it’s necessary to pay serious attention to the implementation of joint statements signed by the leaders of the three countries, the spokesperson stressed.

"As it’s known, in this context, some issues remain to be addressed. We believe that the start of negotiations on the opening of communications, border delimitation can create a healthy basis for constructive progress in restoring sustainable peace in the region," she also said.

Besides, she emphasized that the Azerbaijani side is always open to dialogue and prefers to settle differences through negotiations.

Abdullayeva recalled that Azerbaijan has repeatedly stated that it’s ready to negotiate with Armenia at the post-conflict stage.