One injured in explosion in Tbilisi residential building
One individual has received light injuries after an explosion in a residential building in Tbilisi, in the third micro district of Varketili earlier today.
The explosion happened on the sixth floor of a nine-storey residential building, allegedly because of a gas leak.
The Emergency Management Service has stated that the injured individual has immediately been transported to hospital, while the fire was extinguished shortly.
Police are looking into the incident, Agenda.ge reported.
Vestnik Kavkaza
on TwitterSubscribe