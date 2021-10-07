Taliban representative meets Uzbek Foreign Minister, discuss energy and trade in Afghanistan

The acting Foreign Minister of Taliban Amir Khan Muttaqi on Thursday met Uzbekistan Foreign Minister Abdulaziz Kamilov to discuss issues associated with transit, energy and trade.

The meeting took place in Afghanistan's capital Kabul, ANI News reported citing Tolo News.

"Acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi met with Uzbekistan Foreign Minister Abdulaziz Kamilov on Thursday in Kabul, foreign ministry spokesman Abdul Qahar Balkhi said, adding that they discussed transit, energy and trade," Tolo News reported in a tweet.

The meeting took place after Afghanistan's electricity body has planned to sell the estates of its debtors in a bid to pay nearly USD 62 million worth of power bills to the central Asian countries.