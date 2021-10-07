UNM Political Council decides to hold large-scale rally in Tbilisi

There will be a very big rally in the coming days. We are starting to mobilize our citizens around the country, we will organize it all over the country, with two demands related to the release of the third president and early elections, - Levan Khabeishvili, one of the leaders of the United National Movement, said after the party's political council, InterPressNews reports.

According to him, the party is going to fight for victory in the second round and citizens should understand that the October 30 elections are important to bring victory to the end and release the third president.

"We decided to enter the second round and fight for the victory. We have won all the big cities and it is important that we claim this victory to the end. Citizens need to understand that the October 30 election is important to bring victory to the end and free the third president. Also, we call on ordinary people to get involved in the observation mission, each precinct will be protected in 20 constituencies where the opposition is in the second round, provide us with your information through social networks and get involved in the protection of precincts.

The date of the rally will be announced in the coming days and the chairman of the party will provide you with information in this regard", - said Levan Khabeishvili.

Khabeishvili also responded to the initiative of Giorgi Gakharia, the chairman of the party for Georgia, according to which he offers the Georgian Dream and the National Movement to hold open trilateral talks with the chairmen of the Assemblies.

According to Levan Khabeishvili, the real opposition should be coordinated and people who had certain support, including Giorgi Gakharia, should be involved.