Four people injured in gas blast in Russia’s Ingushetia

A gas blast occurred at a house in Russia’s North Caucasus Republic of Ingushetia, the press service of the Russian emergencies ministry said.

The incident was reported at 03:00 Moscow time.

"As a result of a gas-air mixture explosion (no subsequent combustion), the roof of a privately owned house was partially damaged, windows and doors were smashed. Four people were injured as a result, three of them are children," TASS cited the ministry as saying.

The injured were rushed to hospital with severe and moderately severe injuries. The cause of the accident is being established.