UN welcomes negotiations between Saudi Arabia and Iran

United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres welcomed the negotiations between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Iran and said he was ready to help at any time, according to a press conference held by the spokesperson for the Secretary-General, Stéphane Dujarric at the permanent UN headquarters in New York.

Iranian Foreign Minister, Houssein Amir Abdoullahian, told a press conference in the Lebanese capital on Thursday that his country had come a “good distance” in talks with Saudi Arabia.

On Sunday, Saudi foreign minister Faisal bin Farhan revealed that his country had organized on September 21, a fourth round of direct negotiations with Iran and that it is still in its “exploratory” phase.

In comment, the spokesperson for the Secretary-General told reporters in New York that the talks between Saudi Arabia and Iran were of paramount importance for stability in the region.

"We welcome the negotiations between the two countries and we are, of course, ready to provide assistance in any form whatsoever, if requested," Morning Express cited him as saying.