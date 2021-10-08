Turkish Defense Ministry reveals how many terrorists neutralized since January 2021

National Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said 2,136 PKK terrorists have been neutralized since the beginning of 2021 in Turkey.

According to Turkey’s National Defense Ministry, Turkish soldier was killed in a terror attack in northern Syria.

The attack occurred in the vicinity of Operation Euphrates Shield operations, the ministry said in a statement.

Akar announced that five PKK terrorists were neutralized when the Turkish Armed Forces immediately responded to the attack, Anadolu Agency reported.

Operations are ongoing and the number of neutralized terrorists can increase, he said.