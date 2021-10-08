U.S. assesses interaction with Russia on Iran

U.S. State Department spokesperson Ned Price said that cooperation with Russia on Iran is constructive.

"There are areas where our interests do align, and this is one of them. Russia has been constructive in its engagements in the context of the P5+1. We agree with the Russian Federation that Iran should not be able to acquire a nuclear weapon," Price said.

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian said earlier that talks on reviving Iran's nuclear deal will resume soon in Vienna.