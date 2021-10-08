Georgia reports 2,661 new COVID-19 cases

Georgia has reported 2,661 new cases of coronavirus, 1,274 recoveries and 30 deaths in the past 24 hours. The positivity rate has gone up to 7.22% of tested individuals for Covid-19 as of October 7 in comparison to 5.70% of the last two weeks.

In total, 36,840 tests have been conducted around the country of which 22,119 were rapid tests, while the remaining 14,721 were PCR tests.

Currently 21,847 individuals remain infected with Covid-19, of which: 16,986 patients are undergoing treatment at home, 4,201 patients –in hospitals, 660 patients – in the clinical-hotels.

In addition, 970 patients are in critical condition of which 257 are on artificial ventilation, Agenda.ge reported.

As of today, 17,096 individuals are in self-isolation and 67 individuals are under quarantine.

Since February 26, 2020 Georgia has had 628,719 cases of coronavirus, 597,654 recoveries and 9,192 deaths.