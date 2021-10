Azerbaijani oil price has increased on the world markets.

The price of a barrel of Azeri Light crude oil rose $0,64 to trade at $83,81.

Brent crude futures jumped $1.07, or 1.3%, to $83.02 a barrel by 0643 GMT while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures rose $1.11, or 1.4%, to $79.41 a barrel.

Earlier in the week, WTI touched a near seven-year high of $79.78, while Brent hit a three-year high of $83.47.