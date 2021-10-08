Russia records over 27,000 COVID-19 daily cases

Russia’s COVID-19 cases climbed by 27,246 in the last 24 hours to 7,717,356, the anti-coronavirus crisis center said on Friday.

According to the crisis center, the country records over 27,000 daily cases of infection for the second time in a row.

In relative terms, over the past day, Russia’s coronavirus incidence increased by 0.35%.

In particular, over the past 24 hours, some 2,501 COVID-19 cases were registered in St. Petersburg, 1,490 cases were confirmed in the Moscow Region, 657 cases were reported in the Samara Region, 629 cases were detected in the Nizhny Novgorod Region and 615 cases were recorded in Bashkortostan.

The number of so-called active cases, the patients who are currently receiving treatment, surged to 683,075, according to the crisis center.

In the past 24 hours, 936 people died from COVID-19 in Russia versus 924 one day earlier, bringing the total death toll to 214,485 and setting a new record high since the beginning of the pandemic.

The relative lethality stays at 2.78%, according to the statistics.

In particular, 61 deaths were registered in St. Petersburg, 46 - in the Sverdlovsk Region, 34 - in the Nizhny Novgorod Region, 33 - in the Stavropol region, and 31 - in the Krasnodar Region.

The number of those recovered from COVID-19 in Russia rose by 20,566 in the last 24 hours to 6,819,796.

The share of COVID-19 recoveries, according to the crisis center, accounted for 88,4% of those infected.

In particular, some 2,022 patients were discharged from hospitals in Russia’s second-largest city St. Petersburg, 1,276 people recovered in the Moscow Region, 608 recoveries were recorded in Bashkortostan, 486 patients recovered in the Sverdlovsk Region and 452 - in the Nizhny Novgorod Region.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Moscow grew by 4,595 compared to 5,404 the day before. Overall, there are currently 1,668,064 active COVID-19 cases.

The relative growth rate stands at 0.28%. The number of COVID-19 fatalities in the Russian capital over the past 24 hours has increased by 71 compared to 69 the day before. In all, 29,525 total deaths (1.77% infected).

The recovery numbers in Moscow over the past 24 hours accounted for 2,288 patients. The total number stands at 1,507,468 recoveries. That sad, 131,071 people are still undergoing treatment in Moscow.