UK could see worst flu fatality rate in 50 years

Death from flu in the United Kingdom could reach 60,000 this winter after lockdowns and social distancing saw immunity plummet, health bosses have warned.

It is thought the UK could see the worst fatality rate in 50 years as Brits' ability to fight the bug has been weakened after orders to stay at home, The Sun reported.

Deputy chief medical officer, Professor Jonathan Van-Tam, said: "Not many people got flu last year because of Covid restrictions, so there isn’t as much natural immunity as usual. We will see flu circulate this winter; it might be higher than usual and that makes it a significant public health concern."

Health officials fear that flu deaths this year could be highest since 1968 when the Hong Kong flu swept across the UK.

A study published earlier this year from the Academy of Medical Sciences, it was feared 60,000 people could lose their lives - compared to the yearly average of 11,000.

And with lower immunity due to lockdowns, offices and schools returning, and no more Covid restrictions, it is thought the NHS could quickly become strained as the service must also deal with Covid patients. To prevent this, at-risk groups are now being urged to get their flu jab and Covid booster shots as soon as possible.