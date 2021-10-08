Kremlin: Russia interested in ‘thaw’ with EU

Moscow would like to revive relations with the European Union, though it is having a hard time comprehending the ambiguous statements from the EU on this issue, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

"Russia’s stance in relations with Brussels is very simple: we are interested in a thaw of these ties," Peskov told journalists adding that Moscow "did not initiate any curtailing of these relations."

"We are interested in unfreezing [these relations] and believe that we have numerous issues on the agenda to discuss," TASS cited him as saying.

"Occasionally, we do have a hard time comprehending such bipolar statements, which call for containing [Russia] while building a dialogue at the same time, because here we don’t have a bipolar attitude," Peskov emphasized.