Georgian wine export up 12%

Georgia exported 72.5 million bottles of wine to 60 countries in January-September 2021, which is an increase of 12% compared to the same period of 2020, says the Georgian National Wine Agency.

By selling wine abroad Georgia generated $168 million. Revenues increased by 11% year-on-year.

The top five countries that imported Georgian wine in January-September 2021 were: Russia – 43,350,901 bottles (+7%), Ukraine – 8,609,575 bottles (+8%), Poland – 4,156,777 bottles, (+24%), China – 3,961,484 bottles (+16%), Kazakhstan – 2,805,598 bottles (+32%).

Exports of Georgian wine increased to these strategic markets countries: UK – 178% increase (513,724 bottles), Lithuania - 36% increase (744,600 bottles), US - 18% increase (807,413 bottles).

Exports of Georgian wine also increased to the following countries: Czechia - 202% increase (112,356 bottles), Turkey – 209% increase (93,330 bottles), Mongolia – 146% increase (362,370 bottles).

In total 397 companies exported wine abroad in the reporting period, agenda.ge reported.

Meanwhile, Georgia exported 25.5 million bottles of Georgian brandy (+17%) and 660,000 bottles of chacha (+97%) abroad in the first eight months of 2021.

In total, Georgia has sold $270 million worth of alcoholic beverages (+15%) in the reporting period, including wine, brandy, chacha and others.