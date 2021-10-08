Biden confuses television for telephone

U.S. President Joe Biden arrived for his televised appearance in the Prairie State to call on private employers to introduce vaccine mandates. But throughout his speech, the former Delaware Senator stumbled his lines and even appeared to misgender Chicago's Mayor Lori Lightfoot.

Joe Biden, 78, said of Ms Lightfoot: "Mr Mayor, thanks for the passport into town."

It has since been suggested the President could have been referring to Elk Grove Village Mayor Craig Johnson, Express reported.

He stumbled over his words again when he was trying to refer to the President of Illinois' State Senate Don Harmon. Blundering Biden said: "And the Ohio Pennsylvania, the Ohio Pennsylvania, I'm from Pennsylvania, the Illinois President."

Later on, Mr Biden confused a television for a telephone when he told viewers about a conversation he had with a hospital worker. "Last night I was on the television, on television, I was on the telephone with a person at an emergency hospital ward," he recalled.