It became known where the Russians will go for the New Year holidays

The Tutu.ru service has compiled a rating of popular destinations based on flight bookings with departure dates from December 30, 2021 to January 9, 2022.

The leader was the direction Moscow - Simferopol - 7.8% of the total number of bookings. It is followed by the direction Moscow - Sochi (6.9%). Flights from Moscow to Kaliningrad, Moscow to Mineralnye Vody and Moscow to Krasnodar were also popular among Russians.

It is noted that over the year the tickets' cost to all popular destinations from Moscow has decreased.

Residents of St. Petersburg are especially often looking for tickets to Krasnodar, the average cost this year is 7% more than a year earlier.