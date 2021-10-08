UN Secretary General spoke about the importance of a free press

UN Secretary General António Guterres congratulated Novaya Gazeta editor-in-chief Dmitry Muratov and his Philippine counterpart Maria Ressa, who heads the opposition website Rapple, on being awarded the Nobel Peace Prize.

The head of the organization stressed that freedom of the press is "vital to peace, justice and human rights."

"This confession is a reminder that no society can be free without journalists who can investigate crimes and tell the truth to the authorities," Guterres wrote on his Twitter page.

Let us remind you that the Nobel Peace Prize for 2021 was awarded to Novaya Gazeta editor-in-chief Dmitry Muratov and Filipino journalist Maria Ressa for "efforts to preserve freedom of thought as an indispensable condition for democracy and lasting peace."