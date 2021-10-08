The Belarusian authorities return the mask regime to the country

In connection with the unfavorable epidemiological situation concerning the incidence of coronavirus in Belarus, from October 9, the mandatory wearing of masks and the observance of distance in public places are introduced, the press service of the Ministry of Health of the Republic said.

The mask regime applies to shops, catering facilities, consumer services, theaters, cinemas, stadiums, enterprises, health care institutions, pharmacies, - said in a statement of the Deputy Minister of Health - Chief Sanitary Doctor Alexander Tarasenko.

"A significant addition has been made - the responsibility of individuals (citizens). It will be necessary to comply with the rules in all types of public transport, including taxis. The sanitary norms and rules also indicate how the mask should be worn: it should cover the nose, mouth and chin", - "Interfax" quotes Tarasenko .

Compliance with the requirements will be monitored by the sanitary and epidemiological service together with the interested parties, primarily the Ministry of Internal Affairs and the Ministry of Transport.

An unfavorable epidemiological situation in terms of the incidence of COVID-19 is observed not only in the capital, but also in all regions of the republic.

Let us remind you that 1,995 people have been infected with the coronavirus in Belarus over the past 24 hours, 16 patients have died. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 553,795 cases of infection have been registered in the country, 4,259 patients have died.