"Baku Metro" introduces a contactless payment system

Next year, the NFC system, a short-range wireless data transmission technology to pay for metro fares, will be launched in the Baku Metro.

Contactless payments for travel in the metro will become available in the first half of 2022, said Bakhtiyar Mammadov, spokesman for CJSC Baku Metro.

"Contactless payments have gained great relevance during the pandemic. For this reason, since 2020, CJSC Baku Metro has begun researching opportunities in this area. Currently, work is underway in the technical design of this project," said the representative of the metro, Sputnik Azerbaijan reports.

Passengers will pay for their fare by means of a QR code or by a bank card. More detailed information about the innovation will be provided after the completion of the technical design, the work on which will be completed by the end of the current 2021.