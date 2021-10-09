Russia edges out Slovakia 1-0 in 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifying match in Kazan

The Russian national football team snatched 1-0 win over Slovakia in a qualifying match of the 2022 FIFA World Cup match in Kazan on October 8, TASS reports.

The score was opened on the 24th minute in the first half with Slovakia’s Milan Skriniar sending a ball in his own net.

The second half of the match saw three yellow cards flashed upon players of both teams (two for Slovakia and one for Russia), but the score remained unchanged until the final whistle.

Valery Karpin, the head coach of the Russian national football team, said speaking to journalists after the match that goalkeeper Matvei Safonov was the best player on his squad while the rest team showed poor results.

"It was a clean sheet match for us and Safonov saved us against multiple attacks," Karpin said speaking at a news conference after the match. "He [Safonov] was the best player and it means that the whole team did not play well."

The Russian national team is now set to play its next qualifying match for the 2022 World Cup against the squad from Slovenia early next week. The match will be played at Maribor’s 12,994-seat Stadion Ljudski Vrt.