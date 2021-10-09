PM visits site of Georgia building collapse

Georgia's Prime Minister visited rescue operations at the site of the collapse of a seven-storey apartment block in the Black Sea port of Batumi on Friday, promising to do "everything to help the situation", Republic World reports.

Irakli Gharibashvili said around 300 rescuers were working at the site, and that they "have all the equipment and are working intensively".

The exact number of people stuck under rubble is unknown but official sources say there could be up to 15 residents trapped.Earlier on Friday an infant was pulled from the debris with minor injuries.

Meanwhile, an investigation has been launched to determine the cause of the collapse.