Georgia reports 2,844 new cases of coronavirus, 29 deaths

According to stopcov.ge, as part of the intensive testing, 38,042 tests were conducted across the country in the last 24 hours, including 23,889 antigen tests and 14,153 PCR tests, InterPressNews reports.

As a result of the testing, 2,844 new cases of the virus were detected in the last 24 hours. The total number of confirmed cases since the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic in the country amounts to 631,563.

As of October 8, the daily positive rate is 7.48%, for the last 14 days - 5.94% and for 7 days - 7.01%.

In the last 24 hours, 814 people recovered from the virus, bringing the total to 598,468. 29 deaths from coronavirus were reported in the last 24 hours. A total of 9,221 people have died from the virus since the pandemic spread.

Out of 2,844 new cases of infection detected in the country today: 775 cases were reported in Tbilisi, Adjara - 127, Imereti - 607, Kvemo Kartli - 154, Shida Kartli - 147, Guria - 116, Samegrelo - Zemo Svaneti - 339, Kakheti - 368, Mtskheta-Mtianeti - 85, Samtskhe-Javakheti - 74, Racha-Lechkhumi and Kvemo Svaneti - 52