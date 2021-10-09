968 die from Covid-19 in Russia in past 24 hours, new record high since onset of pandemic

In the past 24 hours, 968 people died from COVID-19 versus 936 one day earlier, bringing the total death toll to 215,392, the federal coronavirus combating anti-crisis center told journalists Saturday, TASS reports.

This grim figure is the highest since the onset of the pandemic. Saturday marks the fourth day in a row with over 900 Covid-related deaths registered.

The relative lethality remains at 2.78%, according to the statistics.

In the past 24 hours, 29,362 new Covid-19 cases were registered in Russia - the highest daily increase since December 24 and the second highest number since the onset of the pandemic. The total case count has increased to 7,746,718.

The relative case growth is 0.38%, according to the statistics.

21,049 recover from COVID-19 in Russia in past 24 hours, total recovery count is now 6,840,845.