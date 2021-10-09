October 11 declared a day of mourning due to the tragedy in Batumi

October 11 has been declared a day of mourning in Georgia due to the tragedy in Batumi, InterPressNews reports.

"I express my deep sorrow over the tragedy in Batumi and my condolences to the family members and relatives of the victims. Together with them, the whole of Georgia mourns this horrible tragedy.

By my decision, in honor of the memory of the deceased, Monday, October 11 will be declared a day of mourning.

The state will provide all relevant assistance to the victims of the incident.

All persons whose guilt is revealed will be punished with the full force of the law. The Ministry of Internal Affairs has already detained three people and the investigation is underway", - reads a letter of condolence from Prime Minister Irakli Gharibashvili.