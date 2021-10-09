Turkey accuses US of not telling truth to Congress, people on Syria

The U.S. administration is not telling the truth while sending letters to Congress or informing its people, Turkey's foreign minister said on Oct. 9 in response to Washington's decision to extend the national emergency executive order in Syria, Harriet daily news reports.

"Instead of blaming Turkey, the US should abandon its own wrong policies, and should be more honest with the American people and its Congress," Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu said in a joint news conference with his visiting Venezuelan counterpart Felix Plasencia.

The U.S. on Thursday extended the state of emergency decree issued in 2019 for another year, claiming that Turkey's activities in Syria pose a threat to national security.