Serbian President complains about wiretapping

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic complained that he was wiretapped more than 1 800 times in order to find incriminating evidence and force him to resign.

"It is clear to everyone that there were 1 882 cases of illegal wiretapping, but it is absolutely proven that there is nothing criminal in these conversations," he told reporters.

Earlier, the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Serbia reported many cases of wiretapping of the country's president by criminal gangs. The president also spoke of the "constant pressure" being exerted on him and his brother, including through the publication of their personal contacts.