Ilham Aliyev arrives in Hadrut

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev arrived on a visit to the village of Hadrut and the village of Tug of the Khojavend region. The region was liberated by the Azerbaijani Armed Forces during the 44-day war in Karabakh. On October 16, 2020, the Ministry of Defense of the Republic showed a video of the liberated Hadrut.

In Hadrut, Aliyev laid the foundation for a new mosque, inspected the construction of the Hadrut-Jebrail-Shukurbeyli, Tug-Hadrut and Fizuli-Hadrut roads, and also laid the foundation for the 35-kV Hadrut substation.