Armenian soldier wounded on border with Azerbaijan

The Armenian Defense Ministry reported that one of its servicemen was wounded on the border with Azerbaijan.

"On October 9, at about 12.50 (11.50 Moscow time) on the Eraskh section of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border in the Ararat region, as a result of shelling from the units of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces, a contract serviceman, Private Misak Khachatryan, received a gunshot wound," the message of the Armenian Defence Ministry reads.

The life of the wounded is out of danger.