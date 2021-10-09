Saakashvili's supporters’ protest to take place despite tragedy in Batumi

Georgian United National Movement opposition party is going to hold rallies in Zugdidi, despite the collapse of a residential building in Batumi and a day of mourning, the member of UNM, Anna Tsitlidze, informed.

As a result of the collapse of a residential building in Batumi, 9 people died, including 3 children.

"Because of the mourning and tragedy, we changed the format of the rally. The protest will be silent, without megaphones and speakers, but it will certainly take place," Tsitlidze said.