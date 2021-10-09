Saakashvili's supporters’ protest to take place despite tragedy in Batumi
Georgian United National Movement opposition party is going to hold rallies in Zugdidi, despite the collapse of a residential building in Batumi and a day of mourning, the member of UNM, Anna Tsitlidze, informed.
As a result of the collapse of a residential building in Batumi, 9 people died, including 3 children.
"Because of the mourning and tragedy, we changed the format of the rally. The protest will be silent, without megaphones and speakers, but it will certainly take place," Tsitlidze said.
Vestnik Kavkaza
