Georgian PM arrives in Armenia

Prime Minister of Georgia Irakli Garibashvili arrived in Armenia on a working visit. In Yerevan, he was received by the Prime Minister of Armenia, Nikol Pashinyan.

Pashinyan reiterated his condolences in connection with the death of people as a result of the collapse of a residential building in Batumi and thanked Garibashvili for not cancelling his visit to Yerevan.

Pashinyan and Garibashvili discussed bilateral relations, as well as the situation in the region. They agreed to continue an intensive dialogue.

Earlier in September, Pashinyan paid a visit to Georgia.