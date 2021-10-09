Ruling party leads on elections in Czech Republic

The parliamentary elections in the Czech Republic are won by the ruling party of Prime Minister Andrej Babis. The ANO movement received 27.75% of the vote, while the coalition of three liberal parties, SPOLU, received 26.44%.

The data was obtained from the exit polls conducted by STEM / MARK and STEM agencies for CNN Prima News.

"The ANO movement wins the elections with 27.75% of the vote, followed by the SPOLU coalition with 26.44%," the agency informs.