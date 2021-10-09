Saakashvili is on hunger-strike

The administration of the Rustavi prison has issued a message that the former President of Georgia, Mikhail Saakashvili, is on a hunger strike. His lawyer Beka Basilai said that he consumes water with honey, and this is one of the forms of hunger strike.

Earlier, the head of the special penitentiary service of Georgia Nika Tskhvarashvili said that Saakashvili ordered honey and natural juices with his prison card.

"The disseminated information fully corresponds to the fact that Misha is on a hunger strike since there are several types of hunger strikes - including dry hunger and fluid hunger strikes. Dissolving honey in liquid is one of the types of hunger strikes, and in this case, it is more long-lasting than dry hunger strikes and hunger strikes with drinking water,” Basilaya said.