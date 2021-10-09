Czech opposition takes lead in election vote count

A Czech opposition group promising to slash government spending and reduce debt overtook billionaire Prime Minister Andrej Babis’s ANO party in the vote count following parliamentary elections, partial results showed, Bloomberg informs.

The coalition SPOLU, consisting of three center-right parties, had 27.47% of votes after 98.18% of polling districts were counted, data from the Czech Statistics Office showed on Saturday. Babis’s ANO party was second with 27.41%, followed by a center-left group led by the Pirate Party with 15.38%.