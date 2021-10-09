Asteroid the size of pyramid to pass Earth next week

An asteroid as big as the oldest and largest known pyramid and one of the Seven Wonders of the Ancient World will pass Earth this weekend, Newsweek informs.

2021 SM3 will zip past the planet on October 15. The asteroid, which was only discovered this year, has an estimated diameter of up to 160 meters, one and one-fifth the size of the Great Pyramid of Giza in Cairo, Egypt.

According to Newsweek, at its closest, the asteroid will come within about 3 million miles of Earth. That's much closer than either of Earth's closest planetary neighbors, Venus at around 77 million miles, and Mars, which is about 244 million miles from our planet.