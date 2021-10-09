Media discloses details of Saakashvili's illegal entry into Georgia

Georgian Mtavari Arkhi TV channel disclosed information about the illegal entry of former President Mikheil Saakashvili. According to the channel, he entered the port of Poti on the Vilnius ferry. The ferry left Ukraine on 28 September. On the way to Tbilisi, Saakashvili visited Abasha, Batumi and Kutaisi.

At first, the Georgian authorities have no information about Saakashvili's location. The investigation started after the politician posted a video from Batumi on the social network.