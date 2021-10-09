October 11 declared a day of mourning in Georgia

Due to the partial collapse of a residential building in Batumi, the Georgian government declared October 11 a day of mourning, the head of the government Irakli Garibashvili informed.

"I express my deep sorrow in connection with the tragedy that happened in Batumi and condolences to the family members and relatives of the victims. The whole of Georgia mourns with them. To honour the memory of the victims, Monday, October 11, is declared a day of mourning," he wrote on Facebook.

Garibashvili promised that the authorities will provide all kinds of assistance to all victims, and those responsible for the incident will be brought to justice.

The match of the qualifying tournament for the 2022 World Cup in Batumi between the national teams of Georgia and Greece, scheduled for today, will be held without spectators. The ruling Georgian Dream party cancelled preparations for regional elections until October 12. Oppositionists from the United National Movement will continue their election campaign and demonstrations to release their leader Mikhail Saakashvili.