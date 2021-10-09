Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz resigns

Chancellor Sebastian Kurz of Austria announced on Saturday that he would resign, days after prosecutors launched a criminal investigation into allegations he used federal money to pay off pollsters and journalists for favorable coverage, The New York Times reports.

The move came amid intense pressure from all sides, with Mr. Kurz’s partners in the government, the Greens, threatening to quit the coalition unless his conservative People’s Party replaced him as chancellor. The country’s president issued a stern statement urging all players to put party politics aside in the interest of stability.