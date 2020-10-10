Chronicles of Victory: October 10, 2020

The Azerbaijani Army launched a counter-offensive operation, later called the "Iron Fist", on September 27, 2020 in response to the large-scale provocation of the Armenian armed forces along the frontline, Trend reports.

The erupted 44-day Second Karabakh War ended with liberation of Azerbaijan’s territories from nearly 30-year Armenian occupation.

Trend presents the chronicle of the fourtienth day of the Second Karabakh war:

- President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev gave an interview to Russian RBK TV channel.

- The meeting of the Foreign Ministers of Azerbaijan, Russia and Armenia was held in Moscow. Azerbaijan and Armenia have agreed on a humanitarian ceasefire in Karabakh. The ceasefire was then roughly violated by Armenia. Armored vehicles of Armenia which violated the ceasefire were destroyed.

- Intense battles continued during the night, heavy combat equipment of Armenia was destroyed. The Armenian armed forces intensively fired at Goranboy, Tartar, Aghdam, Aghjabadi and Fuzuli districts. Remains of a ballistic target fired by Armenia at Mingachevir and destroyed in the air have been found. The radar station in Khojaly was destroyed.

- The Armenian S-300 and other military equipment and artillery batteries were destroyed in Gubadly.

- The Ministry of Emergency Situations reported on fires in Azerbaijani civilian facilities as a result of firing from Armenian armed forces.