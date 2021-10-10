Georgian opposition to rally in Tbilisi demanding ex-president’s release

The opposition United National Movement party, founded by former Georgian president Mikhail Saakashvili, will organize a rally in the capital Tbilisi to demand his release from custody, party leader Nika Melia said on Saturday, TASS reported.

In a speech in the Georgian city of Zugdidi, broadcast live on Facebook, Melia called upon other opposition parties to join the rally, scheduled for October 14.

Melia and his supporters are protesting against vote recount at a polling station in Zugdidi, which caused his party to lose its majority in the city legislature.