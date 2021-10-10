Turkey confirms 28,645 daily COVID-19 cases

Turkey on Saturday reported 28,645 new COVID-19 cases, raising its tally of infections to 7,416,182, according to its health ministry, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The death toll from the virus in Turkey rose by 206 to 65,984, while 24,217 more people recovered in the last 24 hours.

A total of 348,856 tests were conducted over the past day, it said.

Turkey started mass COVID-19 vaccination on Jan. 14 after the authorities approved the emergency use of the Chinese Sinovac vaccine.