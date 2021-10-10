Russia reports 28,647 new coronavirus cases

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases across Russia grew by 28,647 in the past 24 hours, amounting to 7,775,365 overall, the anti-coronavirus crisis center said on Sunday. The relative growth rate is 0.37%, TASS reports.

In particular, 2,822 new cases were reported in St. Petersburg, 687 in the Samara Region, 641 in the Nizhny Novgorod Region, 630 - in the Voronezh Region and 619 in Bashkortostan. At present, there are 7000,831 active cases across Russia.

Coronavirus death toll across Russia grows by 962 in past 24 hours, to 216,415 overall.

Russia’s coronavirus recoveries rose by 17,274 in the past 24 hours, to 6,858,119 overall.