Light aircraft crashes in Tatarstan - emergency services source

Let L-410 Turbolet aircraft, owned by an aero club, has crashed in the city of Menzelinsk, Tatarstan, a source from emergency services said, TASS reports.

According to the source, the plane crashed at about 09:11 Moscow time. "There were 20 people on board," the source said.

Seven people have been rescued, the press service of the Russian Ministry for Emergency Situations told TASS.

"Four more people have been rescued by fire and rescue teams, work continues. Overall, seven people have been rescued," a source said.