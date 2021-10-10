An ambulance took the Czech president to a military hospital

Czech President Miloš Zeman was hospitalized on Sunday, according to the Pravo newspaper website.

He was taken to the Central Military Hospital in Prague at his country residence in the town of Lany. Zeman was brought to the hospital in an ambulance designed for patients in need of intensive care.

"The President of the Republic, on the recommendation of his attending physician, Professor Miroslav Zavoral, agreed to hospitalization in the Central Military Hospital in Prague," confirmed the President's press secretary Jiri Ovchaczek.

Shortly before hospitalization, the president held a meeting with Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babiš, where the results of the parliamentary elections were discussed.

It should be noted that 77-year-old Milos Zeman underwent a planned hospitalization in September. Recently, due to neuropathy in the legs, he moved to a wheelchair.