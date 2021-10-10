Moscow will say goodbye to the sun on Wednesday

In Moscow, a period of dry and sunny weather is coming to an end, and heavy rains will come to replace it, warned the leading employee of the Phobos weather center Yevgeny Tishkovets, writes RIA Novosti.

Tuesday will be the last day of the Indian summer in the capital.

"On Wednesday, the sky will be covered with a multi-layered cloudy "pie" because of the approach of the weather front linking the North Atlantic and Balkan cyclones, light rain will begin to drizzle, daily temperature fluctuations will decrease - at night not lower than plus 4-6, during the day with difficulty up to plus 10", - said the forecaster.

From Thursday it will rain more. “Heavy rains will be especially on Thursday and Friday, when up to 20 mm of precipitation can be shed in two days, or about a third of the monthly volume,” he added.

At the same time, atmospheric pressure will return to normal, the air will become cleaner. "In the second half of the month, October will be "normal" for the autumn - significant bursts of heat and cold are not expected, and the air temperature is predicted to be close to the multi-year norm," Tishkovets said.

At night it will be minus two - plus three, in the daytime the air temperature will be 4-9 degrees Celsius. About 120% of the precipitation will fall out.