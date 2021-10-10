Roscosmos will donate its oxygen to patients with coronavirus

The management of the Russian corporation "Roscosmos" has decided to suspend engine tests at the Voronezh DB "Khimavtomatiki" until the end of the month in order to save oxygen for the treatment of patients with coronavirus, - said the head of Roscosmos Dmitry Rogozin on his Telegram channel.

“Taking into account the growing demand for medical oxygen for the treatment of patients, today it was decided to suspend fire tests of rocket engines at the stands of the Voronezh Design bureau “Khimavtomatiki” until the end of the month,” he said, reports TASS.

Only DB "Khimavtomatiki" already transfers up to 33 tons of oxygen to medical institutions daily, - Rogozin added

Let us remind that all summer the corporation had given almost all the oxygen produced by the enterprises to medical institutions, repeatedly postponing the test terms because of this.