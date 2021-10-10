Russian police officers deported an escaped Georgian citizen from Moscow

Today Moscow police detained a citizen of Georgia at Vnukovo airport who was trying to avoid deportation, - reported the press service of the transport department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation in the Central Federal District.

"As a result of operational search measures, officers of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia detained a previously convicted citizen of Georgia born in 1971 at Vnukovo airport, who on September 30, trying to avoid deportation, fled from Vnukovo airport," the department said, reports TASS.

The man was immediately deported after the arrest.

Let us remind you that on September 30, police escorted two foreign citizens for deportation from Russia, when one of them, a previously convicted man, suddenly jumped into the passenger seat of a nearby car, and its driver sharply increased speed and left the airport, knocking down and dragging several tens of meters a police officer who was trying to prevent the escape. The ICR opened a criminal case on this fact under the article on the use of violence against a representative of authority.