Several hundred people took to the streets of Tbilisi demanding the release of Saakashvili

Representatives of the People's Movement, led by Georgian MP Tako Charkvinai, went to a protest this evening demanding early parliamentary elections and the release of former Georgian President Mikheil Saakashvili to Rustaveli Avenue near the country's parliament in Tbilisi.

Several hundred people gathered at the action with the national flags of Georgia and portraits of Mikheil Saakashvili in their hands.

"There is mourning in the country, and several times I heard the opinion that now is the time of silence, but I want to say that now is not the time to remain silent. During troubles, Georgians also ring the bell," said the organizer of the action, Tako Charkivani, reports Sputnik Georgia.

People in Rustaveli are also protesting against corruption, in which the Georgian Dream is mired, and it is corruption that led to the collapse of a residential building in Batumi. Thus, the audience pay tribute to the memory of the victims of the Batumi tragedy.

The People's Movement and she will join the action announced by the chairman of the United National Movement Nika Melia on Rustaveli Avenue in Tbilisi on October 14, Charkvinai added.