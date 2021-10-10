World oil prices may soar up to $ 100 per barrel - media

Oil prices could rise to $ 100 per barrel for the first time since 2014, Bloomberg writes, citing data from Bank of America.

The deepening energy crisis could affect the price increase, the surge in the oil market could provoke a return of the world economies to their previous indicators against the background of the continuing lag in fuel supplies, and another reason for the rise in prices could be the possible arrival of a global crisis, which could be caused by low fuel reserves in storage facilities, reduced investment in oil fields, as well as difficulties with maintenance, which, according to experts, are already visible, - Sputnik radio reports.

Besides, a jump in demand for diesel fuel may affect the rise in prices, the bank suggests.