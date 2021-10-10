Chechen wrestler Nazir Abdullaev wins silver at the World Championship

Russian Greco-Roman wrestler from Chechnya Nazir Abdullaev won the silver medal at the World Championship in Oslo in the weight category up to 67 kg.

In the final, Abdullaev lost to the Olympic champion Iranian Mohammad Reza Geraei with a score of 2:5, TASS reports.

Abdullaev was born in the Naursky region of Chechnya, at the age of 30 he is the silver medalist of the European Championship in 2020, he also has a victory in the World Cup, the message says.