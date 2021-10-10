Indian-made Sputnik Light to be supplied to Russia - media

The Government of India has authorized the export of a single-component anti-coronavirus vaccine Sputnik Light of Russian development and Indian production to Russia, the Press Trust of India reports, citing sources.

"The government allowed the Indian pharmaceutical company HETERO Biopharma to export 4 million doses of Sputnik Light to Russia. The decision was made this week after detailed discussions," TASS quoted the source.

This decision is explained by the fact that India has started its own production of the Russian medication, but has not yet received permission to use it. If the vaccine is approved by New Delhi, Sputnik Light could become the first single-component vaccine used on Indian soil, the report said.